The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Purdue is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Virginia Tech & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Purdue To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

