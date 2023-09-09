Ozzie Albies vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .264 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 20th in slugging.
- Albies has had a hit in 86 of 127 games this year (67.7%), including multiple hits 35 times (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this season (51.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|66
|.231
|AVG
|.294
|.289
|OBP
|.352
|.437
|SLG
|.547
|23
|XBH
|31
|11
|HR
|18
|39
|RBI
|52
|44/18
|K/BB
|49/20
|2
|SB
|9
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (8-14) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.