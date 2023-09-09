The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) will look to upset the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Ducks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 66.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Texas Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Oregon & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the Pac-12 +350 Bet $100 to win $350 Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

