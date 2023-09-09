Ole Miss vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) play the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Rebels are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Tulane matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Ole Miss (-7.5)
|65
|-325
|+260
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-7)
|64.5
|-310
|+245
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+240
|-303
|Tipico
|Ole Miss (-7)
|-
|-300
|+240
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Betting Trends
Ole Miss & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
