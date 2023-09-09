The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) hit the field against the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) in college football action at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Notre Dame vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. NC State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: NC State 29, Notre Dame 13

NC State 29, Notre Dame 13 Notre Dame has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

NC State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Wolfpack have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (+7.5)



NC State (+7.5) Notre Dame is unbeaten against the spread this year.

This season, the Fighting Irish have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

NC State is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) The total for the matchup of 49.5 is 23.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Notre Dame (49 points per game) and NC State (24 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 52 Implied Total AVG 43.5 43.5 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.