North Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 58 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State matchup.
North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-17.5)
|58
|-900
|+600
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-18)
|58.5
|-950
|+625
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-18.5)
|58.5
|-1400
|+800
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-909
|+600
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-18)
|-
|-850
|+575
North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- North Carolina has covered in its only game with a spread this season.
- Appalachian State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
