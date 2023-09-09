The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) square off at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

North Carolina is putting up 31 points per game offensively this year (65th in the FBS), and is giving up 17 points per game (54th) on the other side of the ball. Appalachian State's defense ranks 76th in the FBS with 24 points given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by posting 45 points per contest.

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

North Carolina Appalachian State 437 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (80th) 351 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360 (72nd) 168 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (65th) 269 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244 (63rd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 269 yards (269 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 75% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 25 rushing yards on four carries.

British Brooks has 103 rushing yards on 15 carries. He's also tacked on three catches for 18 yards (18 per game).

Omarion Hampton has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 37 yards (37 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kobe Paysour has hauled in seven catches for 66 yards (66 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

John Copenhaver has caught three passes while averaging 52 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kamari Morales' three grabs have yielded 46 yards.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has put up 174 passing yards, or 174 per game, so far this season. He has completed 84.6% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Nate Noel is his team's leading rusher with 24 carries for 117 yards, or 117 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Maquel Haywood has run for 46 yards across 11 carries.

Kaedin Robinson paces his team with 64 receiving yards on four receptions with one touchdown.

Christan Horn has four receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 50 yards (50 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dalton Stroman's two targets have resulted in two grabs for 49 yards and one touchdown.

