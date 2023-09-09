According to our computer model, the North Carolina Tar Heels will defeat the Appalachian State Mountaineers when the two teams match up at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 5:15 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (+19.5) Over (58.5) North Carolina 36, Appalachian State 28

Week 2 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 91.7% chance to win.

The Tar Heels have posted one win against the spread this season.

The point total average for North Carolina games this season is 63.5, 5.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mountaineers have a 12.5% chance to win.

The Mountaineers have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

In Mountaineers one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for the Appalachian State this year is 7.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Tar Heels vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 31.0 17.0 -- -- -- -- Appalachian State 45.0 24.0 45.0 24.0 -- --

