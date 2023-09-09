The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) will face each other at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. Appalachian State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Carolina 36, Appalachian State 28

North Carolina 36, Appalachian State 28 North Carolina has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Tar Heels have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1100 or shorter.

Appalachian State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Mountaineers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Appalachian State (+19.5)



Appalachian State (+19.5) North Carolina has covered the spread every time so far this year.

Appalachian State is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) The over/under for the contest of 58.5 is 17.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for North Carolina (31 points per game) and Appalachian State (45 points per game).

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 38 38 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

