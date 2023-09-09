NC State vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 51 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup in this article.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-7.5)
|51
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-7.5)
|51
|-310
|+250
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-7)
|50.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Tipico
|Notre Dame (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- NC State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.
- Notre Dame has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
