The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) go on the road to play the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Notre Dame ranks 26th in total offense this season (500.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 500.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored NC State ranks 79th in the FBS (24 points per game), and it is 41st defensively (14 points allowed per game).

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

NC State Notre Dame 364 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 500.5 (4th) 273 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (61st) 209 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (38th) 155 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (35th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (27th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 155 yards (155 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.4% of his passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 96 yards (96 ypg) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has collected 57 yards (on 13 attempts).

Kevin Concepcion has totaled four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 36 (36 yards per game). He's been targeted five times.

Michael Allen has put up a 27-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Keyon Lesane has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 445 yards (222.5 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 82.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 29 times for 211 yards (105.5 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught three passes for 33 yards.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball nine times for 86 yards (43 per game) and one touchdown.

Jayden Thomas' 125 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has collected eight catches and one touchdown.

Jaden Greathouse has put up a 98-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on five targets.

Mitchell Evans has racked up four catches for 61 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per game.

