The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) are 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0). The point total is 50.5 for the contest.

Notre Dame has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (49 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (3 points allowed per game). NC State ranks 79th in the FBS with 24 points per game on offense, and it ranks 41st with 14 points given up per contest on defense.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -7.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Week 2 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State Stats Leaders

In addition to his 1,265 passing yards and 61.1% completion percentage last season, Devin Leary tallied 11 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Leary made an impact with his legs, too, rushing for 1 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Thayer Thomas was targeted 89 times, leading to 57 receptions, 642 yards and four touchdowns.

Jordan Houston rushed for 544 yards (41.8 yards per game) and zero TDs.

As a pass-catcher, Houston caught 25 balls on 39 targets for 213 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games last season, Demie Sumo accumulated 305 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

The receiving skills of Sumo led to 12 receptions (on 15 targets) for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Last year Drake Thomas posted 81 tackles, 16 TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 13 games.

On defense, Payton Wilson registered 4.5 sacks to go with five TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception.

Isaiah Moore compiled 62 tackles, eight TFL, and three sacks in 13 games.

Tanner Ingle was an important contributor on D last season, with two interceptions to go with 57 tackles, six TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

