The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .273 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Ozuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season (57 of 124), with two or more runs 12 times (9.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .294 AVG .252 .367 OBP .324 .601 SLG .486 32 XBH 24 19 HR 14 40 RBI 39 56/27 K/BB 60/23 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings