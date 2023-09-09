The Elon Phoenix (0-1) visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-1) at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Gardner-Webb is averaging 360 yards per game on offense, which ranks 46th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 62nd, giving up 394 yards per contest. Elon ranks 65th in the FCS with 17 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 78th with 37 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Gardner-Webb vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Elon Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Elon 360 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (90th) 394 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427 (63rd) 129 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106 (71st) 231 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 145 (81st) 3 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (106th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has 231 yards passing for Gardner-Webb, completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on four carries.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards (54 per game). He's also caught seven passes for 22 yards.

This season, Jayden Brown has carried the ball nine times for 45 yards (45 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 67 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Jonathan Burns has caught four passes while averaging 51 yards per game.

Brennan McGuire has been the target of eight passes and racked up five catches for 32 yards, an average of 32 yards per contest.

Elon Stats Leaders

Justin Allen has thrown for 128 yards (128 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 62.1% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 18 yards (18 ypg) on six carries.

Jalen Hampton has run for 89 yards on 15 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jordan Bonner has collected seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 58 (58 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Chandler Brayboy has caught five passes and compiled 28 receiving yards (28 per game).

Christian Da-Silva's two catches (on four targets) have netted him 16 yards (16 ypg).

