According to our computer projection model, the Elon Phoenix will defeat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 6:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Gardner-Webb vs. Elon Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-2.1) 54.8 Elon 28, Gardner-Webb 26

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.

One of the Runnin' Bulldogs' one games this season has hit the over.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Phoenix 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 24 45 -- -- 24 45 Elon 17 37 -- -- 17 37

