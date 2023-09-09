Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Elon Phoenix and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs match up at 6:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Phoenix. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Elon vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-2.1) 54.8 Elon 28, Gardner-Webb 26

Week 2 CAA Predictions

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Every Runnin' Bulldogs game has gone over the point total this year.

Phoenix vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 24.0 45.0 -- -- 24.0 45.0 Elon 17.0 37.0 -- -- 17.0 37.0

