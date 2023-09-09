The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) are heavy 24.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Charlotte 49ers (1-0). The total is 51.5 points for this matchup.

Maryland ranks 46th in total offense (449.0 yards per game) and 43rd in total defense (276.0 yards allowed per game) this year. Charlotte's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 3.0 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 24.0 points per game, which ranks 79th.

Charlotte vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Maryland vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Maryland -24.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte put together a 4-7-1 ATS record last year.

The 49ers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

Last season, six Charlotte games went over the point total.

Last season, Charlotte was the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

Charlotte played as an underdog of +1200 or more once last season and lost that game.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

In addition to his 2,528 passing yards and 63.7% completion percentage last season, Chris Reynolds connected on 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

In 12 games, Elijah Spencer was targeted 86 times, leading to 57 catches, 943 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last season Grant Dubose caught 64 balls on 113 targets for 792 yards and nine touchdowns.

Shadrick Byrd ran for 620 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the running game.

Byrd had 22 catches (1.8 per game) for 219 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Amir Siddiq helped carry the defense with 30 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 12 games.

Markees Watts, who was on the field for 12 games, recorded 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 26 tackles, and one interception.

In 12 games, Prince Bemah recorded 34 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Solomon Rogers was an important contributor on D last season, with one interception to go with 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

