The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) play at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Citadel is putting up 212 yards per game offensively this season (98th in the FCS), and is giving up 473 yards per game (93rd) on defense. From an offensive angle, Campbell is accumulating 24 points per contest (47th-ranked). It ranks 64th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (34 points surrendered per game).

We will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Campbell vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Campbell Citadel 310 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (100th) 452 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473 (83rd) 84 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198 (27th) 226 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 14 (121st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (9th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has 226 passing yards, or 226 per game, so far this season. He has completed 84.6% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with zero interceptions.

Lamagea McDowell has run for 54 yards on 13 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

NaQuari Rogers has racked up 26 yards on five carries.

Jalen Kelsey has totaled six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 85 (85 yards per game). He's been targeted six times.

Chaney Fitzgerald has caught seven passes and compiled 53 receiving yards (53 per game).

Vincent Wilkins has racked up 44 reciving yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has 14 yards passing for Citadel, completing 25% of his passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 21 rushing yards (21 ypg) on nine carries.

Cooper Wallace has 113 rushing yards on 16 carries. He's also added 9 yards (9 per game) on one catch.

Varney Farhnbullah has been handed the ball three times this year and racked up 25 yards (25 per game).

Johnny Crawford III has caught one pass for 5 yards (5 yards per game) this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Citadel or Campbell gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.