The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0). The total is 58 points for this game.

Offensively, North Carolina ranks 49th in the FBS with 437.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 74th in total defense (351.0 yards allowed per contest). Appalachian State ranks 69th with 394.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 79th with 360.0 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -19.5 -105 -115 58 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

In addition to his 2,915 passing yards and 62.4% completion percentage last year, Chase Brice tallied 27 touchdowns against six interceptions.

In addition to the stats he put up in the passing game, Brice chipped in 117 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

As a runner, Nate Noel compiled 604 yards on the ground with six touchdowns.

Noel had 24 receptions (2.0 per game) for 145 yards (12.1 per game) and zero TDs.

Camerun Peoples helped the offense by rushing for 599 yards (49.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

As an important part of the pass game, Christan Horn produced 620 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 34 catches.

Nick Hampton helped carry the defense with 37 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and eight sacks in 12 games.

Logan Doublin accumulated 1.0 sack to go along with 6.0 TFL, 57 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games.

Nicholas Ross helped on defense with one interception to go along with 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one pass defended in 12 games.

With 6.0 sacks to go along with 5.0 TFL and 31 tackles, Jalen McLeod made a big difference on D.

