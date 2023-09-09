When the North Carolina Tar Heels square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 5:15 PM on Saturday, September 9, our computer model predicts the Tar Heels will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (+19.5) Over (58.5) North Carolina 36, Appalachian State 28

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mountaineers have a 12.5% chance to win.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

In Mountaineers one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average over/under for Appalachian State games this year is seven less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 91.7% chance to win.

The Tar Heels are unbeaten against the spread this season.

The total for this game is 58.5, five points fewer than the average total in North Carolina games thus far this season.

Mountaineers vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 31 17 -- -- -- -- Appalachian State 45 24 45 24 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.