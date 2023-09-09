The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Allisen Corpuz in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Corpuz has shot below par seven times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Corpuz has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Corpuz has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Corpuz has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 28 -5 275 1 20 5 6 $3.2M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Corpuz finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Kenwood Country Club is set for a shorter 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Courses that Corpuz has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,574 yards, 59 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was in the 49th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 47th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Corpuz shot better than only 31% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Corpuz carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Corpuz had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.1).

Corpuz's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

In that most recent outing, Corpuz had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Corpuz finished the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Corpuz carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

