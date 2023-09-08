Nicky Lopez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on September 8 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .229 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 25 walks.
- Lopez has had a hit in 31 of 73 games this season (42.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 73 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Lopez has had an RBI in 14 games this season (19.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 18 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Other Braves Players vs the Pirates
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|28
|.259
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.289
|.259
|SLG
|.289
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|5/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Keller (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.93 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.93), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and 13th in K/9 (9.9).
