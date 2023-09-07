Raheem Blackshear, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 114th among RBs; 697th overall), put up 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 143rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Carolina Panthers RB.

Raheem Blackshear Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 33.00 32.35 - Overall Rank 289 329 697 Position Rank 63 92 114

Raheem Blackshear 2022 Stats

Last year, Blackshear ran for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg).

Raheem Blackshear 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 7 Buccaneers -0.5 2 -5 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.1 2 1 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 11.3 5 13 1 0 Week 10 Falcons 3.2 6 32 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1.4 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos -0.9 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 10.9 4 32 1 0 Week 16 Lions 7.5 3 3 1 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers -0.1 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.1 1 1 0 0

