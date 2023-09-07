What can we expect from Ihmir Smith-Marsette this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Carolina Panthers WR and his season-long prospects.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -0.60 7.09 - Overall Rank 752 583 727 Position Rank 298 212 208

Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Stats

Last year, Smith-Marsette caught one balls (on four targets) for 15 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per contest.

In Week 5 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Marsette finished with a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, 15 yards, on two targets.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Giants 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings -0.5 2 1 15 0 Week 6 Commanders -0.1 1 0 0 0

