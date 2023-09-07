You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nolan Arenado and other players on the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (6-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 11 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 1 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI (185 total hits). He's also swiped 63 bases.

He has a slash line of .330/.411/.570 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 141 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 46 home runs, 88 walks and 115 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .270/.375/.591 on the year.

Olson enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI (140 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .272/.321/.481 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 1 at Braves Sep. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 146 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.367/.457 so far this year.

Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

