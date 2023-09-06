Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .347 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.413), slugging percentage (.573) and OPS (.986) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 59 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 54 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 62.0% of his games this season (85 of 137), with two or more runs 29 times (21.2%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.329
|AVG
|.333
|.424
|OBP
|.402
|.566
|SLG
|.579
|32
|XBH
|35
|14
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|48
|39/42
|K/BB
|36/29
|29
|SB
|34
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, one per game).
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
