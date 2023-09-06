Michael Harris II vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .295 with 24 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- In 68.4% of his 114 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|63
|.315
|AVG
|.279
|.354
|OBP
|.325
|.506
|SLG
|.432
|20
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|22
|36/9
|K/BB
|46/16
|8
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, one per game).
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
