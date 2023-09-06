The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (138) this season while batting .266 with 72 extra-base hits.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 92 games this year (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In 27.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 30 of those contests (21.9%).

He has scored in 80 games this season (58.4%), including 22 multi-run games (16.1%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 70 .275 AVG .257 .381 OBP .366 .623 SLG .548 37 XBH 35 24 HR 21 58 RBI 56 71/42 K/BB 81/46 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings