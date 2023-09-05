Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (90-46) and Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, September 5 at Truist Park. The contest will start at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +165 moneyline odds. The total is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 82 out of the 122 games, or 67.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Braves have a 36-13 record (winning 73.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (42.1%) in those games.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Austin Riley 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+105) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-110)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

