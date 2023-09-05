Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (90-46) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 5.

The probable pitchers are Mike Soroka for the Braves and Miles Mikolas (6-10) for the Cardinals.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 82 out of the 122 games, or 67.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 36-13 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 789 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

