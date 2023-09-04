Duke vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 4
The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup.
Duke vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-13)
|55.5
|-450
|+333
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-13)
|55.5
|-485
|+370
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-12.5)
|55.5
|-480
|+360
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+375
|-500
|Tipico
|Clemson (-13)
|-
|-500
|+375
Duke vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Duke put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread last year.
- Clemson won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Tigers were favored by 13 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
