The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) are 13-point favorites when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in an ACC matchup on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 55.5.

Defensively, Clemson was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best by allowing only 20.9 points per game. It ranked 30th on offense (33.2 points per game). Duke put up 415.7 yards per game on offense last season (44th in the FBS), and it gave up 378.2 yards per game (67th) on the other side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Clemson vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -13 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Looking to place a bet on Duke vs. Clemson? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke covered nine times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

A total of five of Duke games last season hit the over.

Last season, Duke was the underdog six times and won three of those games.

Duke played as an underdog of +340 or more once last season and won that game.

Bet on Duke to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Duke Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Riley Leonard threw for 2,967 yards (228.2 yards per game) while putting up 20 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 63.9% completion percentage.

Leonard also generated offense on the ground, running for 698 yards (5.6 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

As part of the running game, Jordan Waters ran for 566 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.6 YPC.

In 13 games last season, Jalon Calhoun converted 92 targets into 62 catches, 873 yards and four touchdowns.

To go along with 0 passing yards (0.0 yards per game), Jordan Moore threw for zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of %.

Last season Darius Joiner registered 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games.

Brandon Johnson accumulated 5.5 sacks to go along with 5.0 TFL, 38 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

In 13 games, Shaka Heyward collected 66 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

An important contributor on defense, DeWayne Carter had 31 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.