Our projection model predicts the Clemson Tigers will defeat the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, September 4 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Duke vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+13) Under (55.5) Clemson 29, Duke 25

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread last year.

In Blue Devils games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

The average total for Duke's games last season was 57.0 points, 1.5 more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers an 83.3% chance to win.

The Tigers covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread last season.

Clemson went 3-4 as at least 13-point favorites last year.

Tigers games hit the over seven out of 14 times last season.

Clemson games last season posted an average total of 52.1, which is 3.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Blue Devils vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 33.2 20.9 34.4 18.6 39 10 Duke 32.8 22.1 35 18.8 31.2 26.8

