The No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) play the Boise State Broncos (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Washington put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Huskies were 3-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Boise State won six games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

Washington & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the Pac-12 +325 Bet $100 to win $325 Boise State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the MWC +180 Bet $100 to win $180

