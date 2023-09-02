North Carolina vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is the setting for the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels' (0-0) matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-135
|+114
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+116
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with Tipico
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- North Carolina put together a 6-7-1 ATS record last year.
- The Tar Heels were favored by 2.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- South Carolina went 7-5-1 ATS last year.
- The Gamecocks covered the spread four times last year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.