Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is the setting for the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels' (0-0) matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:30 PM ET

Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

North Carolina put together a 6-7-1 ATS record last year.

The Tar Heels were favored by 2.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

South Carolina went 7-5-1 ATS last year.

The Gamecocks covered the spread four times last year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

