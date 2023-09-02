Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will play host to the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 64.5 points.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

North Carolina covered six times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

The Tar Heels covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in nine opportunities).

South Carolina went 7-5-1 ATS last year.

The Gamecocks were an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

North Carolina & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina To Win the ACC +900 Bet $100 to win $900 South Carolina To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

