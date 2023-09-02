How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
Necaxa and Club Leon take the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Liga MX slate today.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's Liga MX action right here. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa
Necaxa (0-2-4) makes the trip to play Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Club Leon (-220)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+600)
- Draw: (+360)
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) makes the trip to take on Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+100)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+240)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC (2-1-2) is on the road to take on Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-205)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+550)
- Draw: (+330)
Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America
CF America (2-2-1) journeys to play Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: CF America (+105)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+240)
- Draw: (+265)
