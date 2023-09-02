The Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State put up 454.9 yards per game on offense last year (27th in the FBS), and it gave up 349.3 yards per game (38th) on defense. Offensively, Gardner-Webb was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 20th-best in the FCS by putting up 441.6 yards per game. It ranked 79th on defense (393.9 yards allowed per game).

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics (2022)

Gardner-Webb Appalachian State 441.6 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.9 (44th) 393.9 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.3 (20th) 179.6 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (21st) 262 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.4 (48th) 18 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 8 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders (2022)

Bailey Fisher threw for 2,887 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, tallying 11 touchdowns while racking up 263 yards.

Narii Gaither accumulated 1,019 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in addition to 215 receiving yards and zero touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Jayden Brown ran for six touchdowns on 437 yards a year ago.

T.J. Luther averaged 89.7 receiving yards and racked up eight receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Cutrell Haywood caught 78 passes last season on his way to 775 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders (2022)

Chase Brice had a passing stat line last season of 2,915 yards with a 62.4% completion rate (219-for-351), 27 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 242.9 yards per game.

Last year, Nate Noel ran for 604 yards on 87 attempts (50.3 yards per game) and scored six times.

Camerun Peoples churned out 599 yards on 101 carries (49.9 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Christan Horn picked up 34 receptions for 620 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 55 times, and averaged 51.7 yards per game.

DaShaun Davis amassed 421 yards on 36 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times, and averaged 35.1 receiving yards per game.

Kaedin Robinson grabbed 27 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.9 yards per game last year.

