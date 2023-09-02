Our projection model predicts the Michigan Wolverines will beat the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Michigan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

East Carolina vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+36.5) Over (51.5) Michigan 41, East Carolina 17

East Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 4.8%.

The Pirates won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

Last season, seven Pirates games went over the point total.

The average total points scored in East Carolina games last year (51.5) is 5.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Michigan Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Wolverines went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

As a 36.5-point or greater favorite, Michigan had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

The Wolverines and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 14 times last season.

The point total average for Michigan games last season was 54.0, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Wolverines 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.4 16.1 43 22 38.8 16 East Carolina 32.5 27.2 30.3 25 31.6 29.8

