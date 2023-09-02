The Charlotte 49ers (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Charlotte owned the 69th-ranked offense last year (385.8 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-worst with 484.3 yards allowed per game. With 201 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Carolina State ranks 36th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 36th, surrendering 499 total yards per game.

Charlotte vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics (2022)

Charlotte South Carolina State 385.8 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (109th) 484.3 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (43rd) 115.8 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.1 (112th) 270 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.9 (84th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders (2022)

Chris Reynolds' previous season stat line: 2,528 passing yards (210.7 per game), 202-for-317 (63.7%), 22 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Last season Shadrick Byrd took 149 carries for 620 yards (51.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 22 passes for 219 yards (18.3 per game) and scored one TD.

Chavon McEachern churned out 252 yards on 56 carries (21 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Elijah Spencer reeled in 57 catches for 943 yards (78.6 per game) while being targeted 86 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Grant Dubose tacked on 792 yards on 64 grabs with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times, and averaged 66 receiving yards per game.

Victor Tucker's stat line last season: 406 receiving yards, 41 catches, six touchdowns, on 61 targets.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields leads South Carolina State with 59 yards on 7-of-20 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 16 rushing yards (16 ypg) on six carries.

Jawarn Howell's team-high 49 rushing yards have come on 13 carries. He also leads the team with 10 receiving yards (10 per game) on one catch.

Josh Shaw has piled up five carries and totaled 23 yards.

Keshawn Toney has racked up 41 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jordan Smith's two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 9 yards (9 ypg).

