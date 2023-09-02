Austin Riley vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Austin Riley (.302 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks while batting .281.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 95 of 134 games this season (70.9%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (35.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had an RBI in 52 games this year (38.8%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 52.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.2%.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.301
|AVG
|.262
|.361
|OBP
|.319
|.547
|SLG
|.482
|32
|XBH
|28
|15
|HR
|17
|40
|RBI
|45
|70/24
|K/BB
|70/23
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
