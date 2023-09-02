The Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State had the 67th-ranked defense last season (26.8 points allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best with 34.9 points per game. Gardner-Webb put up 32.2 points per game offensively last year (30th in the FCS), and it surrendered 29 points per game (74th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics (2022)

Appalachian State Gardner-Webb 454.9 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.6 (10th) 349.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.9 (117th) 204.5 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.6 (37th) 250.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262 (27th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (130th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (1st)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Chase Brice put up 2,915 passing yards (242.9 per game), a 62.4% completion percentage, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Last season Nate Noel took 87 carries for 604 yards (50.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Camerun Peoples ran for 599 yards on 101 carries (49.9 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Christan Horn reeled in 34 catches for 620 yards (51.7 per game) while being targeted 55 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis amassed 421 yards on 36 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times, and averaged 35.1 receiving yards per game.

Kaedin Robinson grabbed 27 passes on 49 targets for 419 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.9 receiving yards per game.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders (2022)

Bailey Fisher connected on 64.9% of his passes and threw for 2,887 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Fisher also helped with his legs, collecting 11 touchdowns on 20.2 yards per game.

Narii Gaither accumulated 1,019 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in addition to 215 receiving yards and zero touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Jayden Brown rushed for 437 yards. He also scored six total touchdowns.

T.J. Luther averaged 89.7 yards on 4.8 receptions per game and compiled eight receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Cutrell Haywood caught 78 passes last season on his way to 775 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

