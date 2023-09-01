MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Week 1 of the college football season is here, with six games involving teams from the MEAC on the early-season slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bowie State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Virginia State Trojans at Norfolk State Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Winston-Salem Rams at North Carolina Central Eagles
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morgan State Bears at Richmond Spiders
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
