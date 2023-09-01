Michael Harris II vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .523 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .291.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 45th in slugging.
- Harris II is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has had a hit in 74 of 110 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (23.6%).
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (26.4%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (38.2%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|60
|.305
|AVG
|.280
|.346
|OBP
|.328
|.494
|SLG
|.436
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|22
|36/9
|K/BB
|42/16
|8
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (11-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
