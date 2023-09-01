Austin Riley vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .280 with 26 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Riley is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Riley has had a hit in 94 of 133 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 46 times (34.6%).
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 30 of them (22.6%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had an RBI in 51 games this year (38.3%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 70 games this year (52.6%), including multiple runs in 23 games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.301
|AVG
|.260
|.361
|OBP
|.318
|.547
|SLG
|.480
|32
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|17
|40
|RBI
|44
|70/24
|K/BB
|68/23
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Urias (11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
