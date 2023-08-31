NC State vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The UConn Huskies (0-0) will look to upset the NC State Wolfpack (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Wolfpack are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. UConn matchup.
NC State vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
NC State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-14.5)
|46.5
|-750
|+500
|DraftKings
|NC State (-15)
|46.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+500
|-714
|Tipico
|NC State (-14.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
NC State vs. UConn Betting Trends
- NC State compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Wolfpack covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- UConn went 9-4-0 ATS last year.
- When playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs last year, the Huskies had an ATS record of 3-2.
NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
