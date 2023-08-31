The UConn Huskies (0-0) will look to upset the NC State Wolfpack (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Wolfpack are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. UConn matchup.

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

NC State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

NC State vs. UConn Betting Trends

NC State compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Wolfpack covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

UConn went 9-4-0 ATS last year.

When playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs last year, the Huskies had an ATS record of 3-2.

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

