The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) go on the road to match up against the UConn Huskies (0-0) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, NC State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 20th-best by giving up just 326.9 yards per game. It ranked 106th on offense (339.8 yards per game). UConn was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking 17th-worst with 19.4 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 62nd in the FBS (26.2 points allowed per game).

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

NC State vs. UConn Key Statistics (2022)

NC State UConn 339.8 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (114th) 326.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.1 (75th) 113.8 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.9 (33rd) 226.1 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.0 (127th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

NC State Stats Leaders (2022)

Devin Leary's previous season stat line: 1,265 passing yards (97.3 per game), 118-for-193 (61.1%), 11 touchdowns and four picks.

Last season Jordan Houston took 136 carries for 544 yards (41.8 per game). When it comes to receiving, he also caught 25 passes for 213 yards (16.4 per game) and collected one TD.

Demie Sumo ran for 305 yards on 55 carries (23.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Thayer Thomas collected 57 receptions for 642 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was targeted 89 times, and averaged 49.4 yards per game.

Devin Carter also impressed receiving last year. He had 25 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 50 times.

Keyon Lesane hauled in 31 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 26.3 yards per game last season.

UConn Stats Leaders (2022)

Zion Turner threw for an average of 108.3 yards passing per contest and tossed nine touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 20.2 yards on the ground per game with one rushing touchdown.

Victor Rosa tallied 635 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

DeVontae Houston rushed for 578 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Aaron Turner was targeted 5.5 times per game and piled up 528 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Kevens Clercius caught 24 passes last season on his way to 288 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Justin Joly grabbed 18 passes on his way to 250 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

