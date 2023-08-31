The UAB Blazers (0-0) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, versus the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

NC A&T vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

NC A&T vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

NC A&T vs. UAB Betting Trends

NC A&T compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Aggies covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

UAB put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Blazers covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

