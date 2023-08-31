The UAB Blazers (0-0) host the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Blazers are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the outing. The over/under is 47.5 in this game.

UAB totaled 30.1 points per game offensively last season (53rd in the FBS), and it gave up 23.2 points per game (42nd) on defense. NC A&T ranked 56th in total offense this season (383.6 yards per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking seventh-best in the FCS with 383.6 yards allowed per game.

NC A&T vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UAB vs NC A&T Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UAB -23.5 -115 -115 47.5 -115 -115 -2500 +1200

NC A&T Betting Records & Stats

NC A&T put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread last year.

The Aggies were an underdog by 23.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Last year, five NC A&T games hit the over.

NC A&T split the two games it played as an underdog last season.

NC A&T played as an underdog of +1200 or more twice last season and lost both games.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

In 11 games last year, Bhayshul Tuten piled up 1,363 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

In addition to the numbers he put up in the running game, Tuten had 31 receptions (on 24 targets) for 342 yards and four touchdowns.

Jalen Fowler hit the gridiron for 11 games last year, and aired it out for 1,796 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 62.1% completion percentage.

In 11 games last year, Zachary Leslie turned 33 targets into 37 catches, 626 yards and five touchdowns.

In 11 games last season, Fredderick Graves amassed 320 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

Graves compiled 10 receptions on five targets for 92 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

Jermaine McDaniel hit the gridiron for 11 games, collecting eight sacks to go with .

Devin Harrell, who was on the field for 11 games, registered six sacks to go with .

In 11 games, Henry Daniel recorded four sacks.

Karon Prunty amassed four interceptions in 11 games.

