The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) square off against the Washington Mystics (17-18) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mystics have compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Las Vegas has been favored by 10.5 points or more 27 times this season, and covered the spread in 14 of those games.

Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In the Aces' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 34 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.